Is This the "Beautiful" Chocolate Cake President Trump Claimed to Eat During his Missile Strike?

This morning President Donald Trump left the cozy confines of Twitter to communicate with the American people the old fashioned way—an early morning cable news interview. He spoke with the Fox Business Channel’s Maria Bartiromo about subjects ranging from healthcare to North Korea. But one rather odd confluence of topics was the Syrian missile strike and dessert.

When asked by Bartiromo about how he told Chinese President Xi Jinping that he was going to hit a Syrian airbase with cruise missiles, Trump said this: “I was sitting at the table, we finished dinner, we’re now having dessert and we had the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake you’ve ever seen and President Xi was enjoying it. I was given the message from the generals that the ships are locked and loaded, what do you do? And we made a determination to do it so the missiles were on the way. And ‘I said Mr. President,’ this was during dessert, ‘let me explain something to you.’”

Serving as his own impromptu color commentator is nothing new for the President. But while a lot of his off-the-cuff remarks are hard or impossible to verify, his detailed description of cake seemed like one that shouldn’t be tricky to track, especially considering our collective propensity for documenting our meals. But it turns out #trumpcake is not a particularly fruitful Instagram hashtag (results range from horrifying to snarky). There was one person who seems to have captured the elusive “most beautiful piece of chocolate cake” in the wild. New York Lawyer and Instagram user Lucas Ferrara posted this picture from Trump’s Mar a Lago estate about three weeks ago.

We don’t know for sure that there are not secret Presidential items available exclusively to Trump when he dines at Mar a Lago, but given his propensity for eating fast food and grey steak, it stands to reason that the President probably orders off the regular menu.

Whether it actually is the most beautiful piece of chocolate you’ve ever seen is almost certainly in the eye (and party affiliation) of the beholder. We also reached out to Ferrara to find out whether it tasted good enough to calm tensions during what was probably a stressful moment during the meeting between the U.S. and China, but so far he hasn’t responded.