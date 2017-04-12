Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

Is This the "Beautiful" Chocolate Cake President Trump Claimed to Eat During his Missile Strike?

Food & Wine: trump

© Jim Watson / Getty Images
By Noah Kaufman Posted April 12, 2017

The President noted eating the cake with the Chinese president during a TV interview this morning.

This morning President Donald Trump left the cozy confines of Twitter to communicate with the American people the old fashioned way—an early morning cable news interview. He spoke with the Fox Business Channel’s Maria Bartiromo about subjects ranging from healthcare to North Korea. But one rather odd confluence of topics was the Syrian missile strike and dessert.

Related

When asked by Bartiromo about how he told Chinese President Xi Jinping that he was going to hit a Syrian airbase with cruise missiles, Trump said this: “I was sitting at the table, we finished dinner, we’re now having dessert and we had the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake you’ve ever seen and President Xi was enjoying it. I was given the message from the generals that the ships are locked and loaded, what do you do? And we made a determination to do it so the missiles were on the way. And ‘I said Mr. President,’ this was during dessert, ‘let me explain something to you.’” 

Serving as his own impromptu color commentator is nothing new for the President. But while a lot of his off-the-cuff remarks are hard or impossible to verify, his detailed description of cake seemed like one that shouldn’t be tricky to track, especially considering our collective propensity for documenting our meals. But it turns out #trumpcake is not a particularly fruitful Instagram hashtag (results range from horrifying to snarky). There was one person who seems to have captured the elusive “most beautiful piece of chocolate cake” in the wild. New York Lawyer and Instagram user Lucas Ferrara posted this picture from Trump’s Mar a Lago estate about three weeks ago. 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSJNgLOl10I/

 

We don’t know for sure that there are not secret Presidential items available exclusively to Trump when he dines at Mar a Lago, but given his propensity for eating fast food and grey steak, it stands to reason that the President probably orders off the regular menu. 

Whether it actually is the most beautiful piece of chocolate you’ve ever seen is almost certainly in the eye (and party affiliation) of the beholder. We also reached out to Ferrara to find out whether it tasted good enough to calm tensions during what was probably a stressful moment during the meeting between the U.S. and China, but so far he hasn’t responded.

Previous
Reasons We Want to Wake Up Early in Asia
Next
Sam's Club Will Deliver Their Legendary Samples to Your Door
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.