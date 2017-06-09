Trump Administration Rescinds Regulations Protecting Fast Food Workers

It seems as though the Trump administration will be giving corporations a break when it comes to protecting the rights of their franchise workers.

In the past, franchise owners – who are essentially small business owners – were responsible for the welfare of their employees, but a set of loose (or “non-binding”) guidelines created in the Obama-era suggested that corporations should do a better a job of looking out for franchise workers.

According to a new report from the Washington Post, those guidelines have “vanished” from the Labor Department’s website. Though removing the guidelines from the website in no way affects the laws already in place, the deletion does appear to signal that the administration is on the side of business owners.

In a statement, the DOL wrote, “Removal of the administrator interpretations does not change the legal responsibilities of employers under the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act… The department will continue to fully and fairly enforce all laws within its jurisdiction.”

The Trump administration’s policies are sure to have a deep impact on the way businesses are run: One provision in the White House budget proposal would charge retailers a fee for accepting food stamps. Grocery stores and supermarkets would feel the brunt of this policy if the budget goes into effect.

The proposed budget actually makes substantial cuts to food programs, including $191 billion dollars in cuts to the food stamp program over ten years. Just yesterday, at a House agricultural panel, the administration’s plans to defund Food for Peace and the McGovern-Dole International Food for Education and Child Nutrition Program, which provide food aide to children in need abroad, came under fire from both Democrats and Republicans.

While these cuts are supposed to put “America first,” and bring in a new revenue stream for the country – a possible consequence of the food stamp fee – critics say the policies may hit the poorest people both in this country and abroad, the hardest.