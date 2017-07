Truckload of Dough Rises in the Heat, Spills onto Freeway

We all know dough rises best in a warm, draft-free location. So where better to stash it than the back of semi-truck in the middle of summer?

This Monday on Interstate 5 in Tacoma, Washington, around 4 in the afternoon, a truck was overtaken by sticky dough after hot weather caused the yeasty stuff to expand out of the black garbage bags in which it was housed. It made for a funny story for onlookers, to be sure: One of them, a state trooper named Brooke Bova, even took the time to snap a photo and post it to Twitter. Oh, and then she livestreamed the whole thing.

https://twitter.com/wspd1pio/status/889621161646186496? When you think you've seen it all....dough! The heat is making it rise! pic.twitter.com/XpA5UAJyj7 — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) July 24, 2017