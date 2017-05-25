Trix’s Artificial Color-Free Look Has Offended the Internet

As the classic commercial states, “Trix are for kids,” but adults are the ones currently venting their rage on the internet after General Mills’ decision to ax artificial coloring has left their childhood breakfast cereal looking less vibrant than it did in generations past.

Back in 2015, General Mills – in a move similar to what many companies have been doing in recent years – pledged to cut all artificial flavors and colors for its cereals by 2017. Though that decision has theoretically made the breakfast staple healthier, it’s also upset some customers who remember the cereal’s “raspberry red, lemon yellow and orange orange” having a bit more visual pop. “What the hell is this I bought trix not this bullshit,” said one especially harsh comment posted on Twitter along with a photo of the offending cereal. “Thanks for asking,” General Mills responded, trying to keep things professional. “Trix looks a bit different as we removed colors from artificial sources.”

@GenMillsCereal what the hell is this I bought trix not this bullshit pic.twitter.com/5fS41eiek7 — Jesse Caranci (@jessecaranci) April 13, 2017

Advertisement

Though the Trix changes officially happened last year, this latest viral wrath can apparently be traced back to a tweet from user Molly Cyrus on May 22. “Bruh I just poured a bowl of Trix and almost threw the whole box away,” he wrote alongside a photo of the cereal. “When the hell did they change the color?” That post has gone on to garner over 1,600 retweets, 5,000 likes and nearly 200 responses, spawning a fresh wave of anti-Trix sentiment.

Bruh I just poured a bowl of Trix and almost threw the whole box away. When the hell did they change the color? pic.twitter.com/XjsWxREOwl — Molly Cyrus (@PrettyBoy_Zwagg) May 22, 2017

Still, as is often the case with comments on the internet, the negative response online may not be indicative of how the general public feels. Last July, General Mills said sales of the new Trix were fine. “We actually have some data, and I’m happy to report sales are great,” the company’s technology director Erika B. Smith, Ph.D, was quoted as saying by Food Business News. “They’ve exceeded our expectations. We are thrilled about that. We’ve got some excellent feedback from consumers.” At that time, she also hinted that the beloved bright colors might eventually make a comeback, saying that General Mills was still on the lookout for natural options that could replicate the now absent blue and green colors.

So, in the end, all hope for a more colorful Trix is not lost. And even if all hope was lost, you should probably just find a better place to stake all your hopes than on the color of a breakfast cereal.