TripAdvisor Announces Partnership with GrubHub

Food & Wine: TripAdvisor and GrubHub partnership

By Elisabeth Sherman Posted May 08, 2017

Making travel less stressful in one crucial way.

TripAdvisor has partnered with GrubHub to make it easier for travelers to find food delivery options. Next time you’re on vacation or a work trip, and you just can’t decide what to eat, you won’t have to waste time scrolling through pages of mystery restaurants on the Grubhub app – instead you can see what TripAdvisor recommends first. 

GrubHub has integrated their vast network of restaurants – there are about 50,000 available in 1,100 cities nationwide right now – with the TripAdvisor website. If you’re browsing through TripAdvisor's restaurant listings, and find something you like, you’ll now have the option to order from that restaurant, as long as it’s part of the GrubHub network. An accompanying “order online” button will take you to the GrubHub website. 

According to the announcement of the partnership, TripAdvisor currently boasts 4.2 million restaurant listings, which means that GrubHub has a long way to go before it can offer delivery from every single spot on the travel website. But the move is supposed to make it easier for travelers who are looking for a good meal in an unfamiliar place to order exactly what they want to eat or, at the very least, get some tips on what people like in that city.

This new partnership comes just after Seamless – which merged with Grubhub in 2013 – announced that it has paired with Amazon’s Alexa device to let people order food by voice alone. Grubhub’s innovative ways of allowing different kinds of consumers the ability to order delivery through several apps and website – not just their own – might be part of the reason not even the fast growing UberEATS can dethrone them as the most popular delivery service in America.

