A 'Children's Book' Cocktail Menu With Illustrations and Poems

A bar in San Francisco has partnered with the humor and satire website McSweeney’s to create a new cocktail menu inspired by children’s books.

Trick Dog, in the city’s Mission District, recently launched their new What Rhymes With Trick Dog? menu. You won’t find cocktails like this anywhere else: The relatively tame Seasick Hedgehog for instance, is made with lemon, vanilla, vodka and Campari. Meanwhile, the Lunatic Bog is a mix of milk chocolate, sherry, whisky, and green peppercorn. If you were to order the Bolshevik Blog, you’d be taking a sip of cream-cheese washed gin mixed with absinthe.

Courtesy of Sonya Yu / Trick Dog Bar

The menu itself is crafted with just as much personality as the drinks themselves: Each drink is accompanied by a poem from Oakland-based writer Daniel Levin-Becker and surrealist visual rendering of each cocktail by local artists Kelly Tunstall and Ferris Plock. The font illustrating the name of each cocktail is reminiscent of that used in Dr. Seuss books.