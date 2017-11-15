Twitter Loves This Train Passenger's Bottle-Opening Hack

Though planes typically win out in the ol’ plane versus train debate, riding the rails has plenty of advantages of its own. One of the big ones: Unlike airplanes, many trains allow travelers to BYOB. While being allowed to have beer in your carry-on at an airport is literally a newsworthy event, you don’t have to worry about bringing your favorite brew on the train. What you do have to worry about, however, is getting that brew open. But as one U.K. traveler recently discovered, on some British trains at least, the solution to that dilemma had been right under his nose the entire time… or more accurately, right above his head.

A couple days ago, a Twitter user by the name of Patrick Dalton posted a video that will blow the mind of anyone who’s ever struggled to open a bottle of beer on the train. “Just discovered an @SouthernRailUK life hack!” he wrote, tweeting at the British rail line he was apparently riding. In the 10-second clip, Dalton takes his beer, reaches up to a ceiling above his head and calmly uses a set of grooves to pop the bottle’s top with ease.

His tweet has gone on to garner a lot of attention: over 12,000 likes and 4,000 retweets as of this writing. “I feel like MacGyver or Ray Mears right now,” Dalton wrote not long after, name dropping the popular fictional American TV character and the British survivalist who has written books on the outdoors and appeared in numerous TV shows on BBC and ITV in the U.K.. Of course, the train isn’t really roughing it in the wild, and MacGyver impromptu thinking typically had bigger implications than simply trying to down a cold one. But hey, we can all appreciate the elation from figuring out a new beer opening hack. Now the real question becomes, how do we open this bottle of Pinot Noir?