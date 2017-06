Trader Joe’s Angers Brits With Claims the Chain Invented Sausage Rolls

Brits took to Twitter recently to express their outrage over Trader Joe’s new “Puff Dog,” product – which, to them, looks suspiciously like a snack they’ve been eating across the pond for centuries: the sausage roll.

On their website, Trader Joe’s writes, “This marriage of beefy and buttery is pretty genius," with no mention of the product having any Anglo origins. Meanwhile, the U.K. bakery chain Greggs sells 2.5 million of them every week to hungry Brits according to the BBC, making it one of the country’s signature snacks.

https://twitter.com/13th_Nightmare/status/879269814329593856 God bless America for thinking they just invented #puffdogs when they are actually just a #SausageRoll pic.twitter.com/vfEHGXiD04 — Martyn (@13th_Nightmare) June 26, 2017

The Trader Joe’s version of the snack is made with beef wrapped in puff pastry, while the British version is made with pork, but annoyed Brits couldn’t believe their American cousins had the nerve to take credit for a food they’ve been eating for ages. Neither item should be confused with pigs in a blanket, which are hot dogs are wrapped in croissant or biscuit dough, not puff pastry. In the U.K., pigs in a blanket are sausages wrapped in bacon.