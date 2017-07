Trader Joe's Is Rationing Its Cauliflower Rice Due to High Demand

If you’ve ever witnessed the chaos that happens around the cauliflower rice at Trader Joe’s, well, you might better understand—and even sympathize with— the brand’s decision to ration the product.

Each day, hordes of people clamor to get their hands on the grated veggie—and even the nicest-looking people, it seems, will do whatever it takes to claim their rightful bag. Pushing, shoving, passive-aggressive looks...the cauliflower rice section has seen it all.

And for good reason, too: It’s a delicious rice substitute that tastes and looks similar to the real thing, but is made up of cauliflower and cauliflower alone. Pretty great, right? (We’ve actually got some fantastic recipes for using up the stuff in creative ways.)