Get Excited for $4 Four-Packs of Sparkling Wine from Trader Joe's

In the beginning, there was Two Buck Chuck.

Now, we've been introduced to yet another magical innovation by Trader Joe's: their exclusive line of sparkling white and rosé wines in a can, which will sell for just $3.99 for a four-pack. That's just about 99 cents for one 187mL can. Will wonders never cease?

Trader Joe's announced the delightful deal on its website, and even elaborated on the taste of the new wines for those of us who haven't had the pleasure of trying them just yet. According to the grocery store chain, their "Simpler Wines White" line contains "notes of juicy honeydew and fresh cut herbs," which could easily complement "such savory pairings as fresh bread & olives or Parmigiano Reggiano." Meanwhile, the "Simpler Wines Rosé" line will boast "elegant, mineral notes" as well as "red fruit flavors," and would pair nicely with "fresh pasta, seafood or sweets."

(If you're anything like us, though, you'll probably choose to pair Simpler Wines Rosé with—what else?—Simpler Wines White, and call it a day.)

The Simpler Wines name is a play on one of the store's other canned, in-house booze brands, Simpler Times Lager. And these low-priced canned wines, which have conveniently arrived along with the warmer weather, are perfectly-timed for maximum picnic potential. No need to bring along a bottle opener for these guys. You won't need cups, either.

"Simpler," indeed—and available at all wine-selling Trader Joe's nationwide.

TJ's, America thanks you. Until these guys start showing up in shelves near us, though, we'll have to get our pink wine fix with those 40-ounce bottles of rosé.