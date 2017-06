Trader Joe’s New Avocado Yogurt is On-Trend

You can’t deny it: Trader Joe’s has been getting trendier and trendier. They jumped on the cauliflower pizza crust craze with their affordable packaged version, and their recent turmeric chocolate bar (officially called the “Golden Spiced Milk Chocolate Bar”) is all over Instagram. To make matters even more impressive, just last month, the brand dreamed up Matcha Joe-Joe’s, featuring a green-tinted cookie sandwich flavored with real matcha powder.

"These cookies are the inevitable Matcha manifestation of our now-iconic Joe-Joe’s sandwich cookies," a press release from the grocery store chain read. "Between two crunchy, golden, biscuit-y cookies, you’ll find a layer of sweet crème filling, flavored with real Matcha green tea powder."

It doesn’t get much hipper than that.