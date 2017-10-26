Dine at Woody's Lunch Box When Toy Story Land Opens in 2018

Disney Parks has just opened the (lunch box) lid on its plans for a scrumptious area in its soon-to-be-opened Toy Story Land.

Fans of the 1995 Pixar film and its subsequent sequels have come to hold Andy’s trunk of toys and their incredible adventures close to their hearts. So much so that people reported crying during various scenes in the animated franchise’s last two installments, Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 3. So it should come as no surprise that when Toy Story Land opens in Summer 2018, Disney Parks plans to recreate the nostalgic feel of the films in every way possible.

Part of recreating that classic Toy Story magic includes the recently unveiled Woody’s Lunch Box, an eatery designed and constructed to look like a lunch box and thermos. Keeping in theme with the rest of park—which lets guests “shrink down” to the size of Andy’s favorite toys—the dining area will feature Andy’s various strewn-about playthings and lunch items. The walk-up quick service window will be where both you and Woody can grab a quick bite to eat before you go back to exploring the rest of the backyard.

The Disney Parks Blog reports that the full menu won’t be released for a few months. However, it’s safe to say that like other areas of the Disney resorts and parks, Toy Story Land guests will be able to order and enjoy food themed around the beloved films. That includes a variety of tasty meals and old-fashioned soda floats.

After park guests finish eating (and have let it settle for a bit), they’ll be able to hop on either or both of the Toy Story Land attractions—the Slinky Dog Dash rollercoaster or the Alien Swirling Saucers. You can also walk around and try to spot your favorite toy of Andy’s, including a green army man who is stationed on a lookout tower, ready to notify you and the fellow toys about the boy's return.

The Walt Disney World Resort has partnered with Mini Babybel for this location, which is all part of Walt Disney Presents, the recently re-imagined version of Disney’s Hollywood Studios One Man’s Dream attraction.