Top Chef Winner Jeremy Ford Is Set to Open Two New Miami Restaurants

Chef Jeremy Ford is making his biggest splash yet since winning Top Chef Season 13 with two new Miami restaurants: Stubborn Seed, set to open in early September, and Afishonado, following in 2018. Both restaurants come as part of Ford’s new partnership with Grove Bay Hospitality Group and each will show off a different side of Ford’s experience and style.

He describes Stubborn Seed as directly inspired by his time working for famed chefs Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Dean Max—the varied menu will rotate constantly based on what’s in season. For example, two confirmed opening menu items are the five-second wahoo with buttermilk, jalapeño ferment, sea grapes and Florida peach and family-style suckling pig with charred turnip, spiced cherry jam and natural jus.

Throughout the development process, Ford was continuously surprised by the new ingredients he discovered around Miami, like Everglades tomatoes from Fort Lauderdale-based Harpke Family Farm’s, which he describes as, “gorgeous, tiny tomatoes that are like eating candy, so naturally sweet and the skin is so soft that it bursts like caviar when you bite down.”