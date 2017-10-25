These Are the Top 50 Restaurants in Latin America

The annual list from the World's 50 Best Restaurants gave a Lima, Peru restaurant the top spot
On Tuesday, the World’s 50 Best Restaurants organization announced their yearly Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants list in Bogotá, Colombia, and there's a new restaurant in the top spot.
Maido, in Lima, Peru, ranked number one. Mitsuharu Tsumura’s seafood-centric tasting menu restaurant displaced Central, another Lima restaurant that has been ranked as number one for three years.
"From start to finish, diners are treated as if they’re at home and taken on a gastronomic journey through Peru’s finest produce," reads the World's 50 Best description of Maido, naming the 50-hour braised short rib as the restaurant's standout dish. "After four years in the top echelons of Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants, this year Maido takes the top spot – a well-deserved accolade for a cook who is liked and respected across the world."
Here's the full list of Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants:
- Maido, Lima, Peru
- Central, Lima, Peru
- D.O.M., São Paulo, Brazil
- Pujol, México City, Mexico
- Boragó, Santiago, Chile
- Quintonil, México City, Mexico
- Astrid y Gastón, Lima, Peru
- A Casa do Porco, São Paulo, Brazil
- Maní, São Paulo, Brazil
- Tegui, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Sud 777, Mexico City, Mexico
- Osso Carnicería y Salumería, Lima, Peru
- Don Julio, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- 99, Santiago, Chile
- La Mar, Lima, Peru
- Lasai, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Harry Sasson, Bogotá, Colombia
- Leo, Bogotá, Colombia
- El Baqueano, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Maito, Panamá City, Panama
- Isolina, Lima, Peru
- Parador La Huella, José Ignacio, Uruguay
- Olympe, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Rafael, Lima, Peru
- Pangea, Monterrey, Mexico
- Chila, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Mocotó, São Paulo, Brazil
- Gustu, La Paz, Bolivia
- Nicos, México City, Mexico
- Malabar, Lima, Peru
- Biko, México City, Mexico
- Amaranta, Toluca, Mexico
- Ambrosia, Santiago, Chile
- Corazón de Tierra, Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico
- Rosetta, México City, Mexico
- Alcalde, Guadalajara, Mexico
- Elena, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Restaurante 040, Santiago, Chile
- Máximo Bistrot, México City, Mexico
- Villanos en Bermudas, Bogotá, Colombia
- Esquina Mocotó, São Paulo, Brazil
- Laja, Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico
- La Docena Oyster Bar & Grill, Guadalajara, Mexico
- Aramburu, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Tuju, São Paulo, Brazil
- Fiesta, Lima, Peru
- Amaz, Lima, Peru
- Crizia, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Proper, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Mishiguene, Buenos Aires, Argentina
For those looking for travel inspiration, it's worth noting that ten of the top 50 restaurants are located in Lima, Peru.