These Are the Top 50 Restaurants in Latin America

Maido in Lima, Peru
CRIS BOURONCLE/Getty Images

The annual list from the World's 50 Best Restaurants gave a Lima, Peru restaurant the top spot

Maria Yagoda
October 25, 2017

On Tuesday, the World’s 50 Best Restaurants organization announced their yearly Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants list in Bogotá, Colombia, and there's a new restaurant in the top spot. 

Maido, in Lima, Peru, ranked number one. Mitsuharu Tsumura’s seafood-centric tasting menu restaurant displaced Central, another Lima restaurant that has been ranked as number one for three years.

"From start to finish, diners are treated as if they’re at home and taken on a gastronomic journey through Peru’s finest produce," reads the World's 50 Best description of Maido, naming the 50-hour braised short rib as the restaurant's standout dish. "After four years in the top echelons of Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants, this year Maido takes the top spot – a well-deserved accolade for a cook who is liked and respected across the world."

Sashimi! #Maido

A post shared by Mitsuharu (@mitsuharu_maido) on

Here's the full list of Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants:

  1. Maido, Lima, Peru
  2. Central, Lima, Peru
  3. D.O.M., São Paulo, Brazil
  4. Pujol, México City, Mexico
  5. Boragó, Santiago, Chile
  6. Quintonil, México City, Mexico
  7. Astrid y Gastón, Lima, Peru
  8. A Casa do Porco, São Paulo, Brazil
  9. Maní, São Paulo, Brazil
  10. Tegui, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  11. Sud 777, Mexico City, Mexico
  12. Osso Carnicería y Salumería, Lima, Peru
  13. Don Julio, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  14. 99, Santiago, Chile
  15. La Mar, Lima, Peru
  16. Lasai, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  17. Harry Sasson, Bogotá, Colombia
  18. Leo, Bogotá, Colombia
  19. El Baqueano, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  20. Maito, Panamá City, Panama
  21. Isolina, Lima, Peru
  22. Parador La Huella, José Ignacio, Uruguay
  23. Olympe, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  24. Rafael, Lima, Peru
  25. Pangea, Monterrey, Mexico
  26. Chila, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  27. Mocotó, São Paulo, Brazil
  28. Gustu, La Paz, Bolivia
  29. Nicos, México City, Mexico
  30. Malabar, Lima, Peru
  31. Biko, México City, Mexico
  32. Amaranta, Toluca, Mexico
  33. Ambrosia, Santiago, Chile
  34. Corazón de Tierra, Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico
  35. Rosetta, México City, Mexico 
  36. Alcalde, Guadalajara, Mexico 
  37. Elena, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  38. Restaurante 040, Santiago, Chile 
  39. Máximo Bistrot, México City, Mexico
  40. Villanos en Bermudas, Bogotá, Colombia 
  41. Esquina Mocotó, São Paulo, Brazil 
  42. Laja, Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico 
  43. La Docena Oyster Bar & Grill, Guadalajara, Mexico
  44. Aramburu, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  45. Tuju, São Paulo, Brazil
  46. Fiesta, Lima, Peru
  47. Amaz, Lima, Peru
  48. Crizia, Buenos Aires, Argentina 
  49. Proper, Buenos Aires, Argentina 
  50. Mishiguene, Buenos Aires, Argentina 

For those looking for travel inspiration, it's worth noting that ten of the top 50 restaurants are located in Lima, Peru

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up