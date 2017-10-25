These Are the Top 50 Restaurants in Latin America

On Tuesday, the World’s 50 Best Restaurants organization announced their yearly Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants list in Bogotá, Colombia, and there's a new restaurant in the top spot.

Maido, in Lima, Peru, ranked number one. Mitsuharu Tsumura’s seafood-centric tasting menu restaurant displaced Central, another Lima restaurant that has been ranked as number one for three years.

"From start to finish, diners are treated as if they’re at home and taken on a gastronomic journey through Peru’s finest produce," reads the World's 50 Best description of Maido, naming the 50-hour braised short rib as the restaurant's standout dish. "After four years in the top echelons of Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants, this year Maido takes the top spot – a well-deserved accolade for a cook who is liked and respected across the world."

Sashimi! #Maido A post shared by Mitsuharu (@mitsuharu_maido) on Oct 21, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

Here's the full list of Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants:

Maido, Lima, Peru Central, Lima, Peru D.O.M., São Paulo, Brazil Pujol, México City, Mexico Boragó, Santiago, Chile Quintonil, México City, Mexico Astrid y Gastón, Lima, Peru A Casa do Porco, São Paulo, Brazil Maní, São Paulo, Brazil Tegui, Buenos Aires, Argentina Sud 777, Mexico City, Mexico Osso Carnicería y Salumería, Lima, Peru Don Julio, Buenos Aires, Argentina 99, Santiago, Chile La Mar, Lima, Peru Lasai, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Harry Sasson, Bogotá, Colombia Leo, Bogotá, Colombia El Baqueano, Buenos Aires, Argentina Maito, Panamá City, Panama Isolina, Lima, Peru Parador La Huella, José Ignacio, Uruguay Olympe, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Rafael, Lima, Peru Pangea, Monterrey, Mexico Chila, Buenos Aires, Argentina Mocotó, São Paulo, Brazil Gustu, La Paz, Bolivia Nicos, México City, Mexico Malabar, Lima, Peru Biko, México City, Mexico Amaranta, Toluca, Mexico Ambrosia, Santiago, Chile Corazón de Tierra, Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico Rosetta, México City, Mexico Alcalde, Guadalajara, Mexico Elena, Buenos Aires, Argentina Restaurante 040, Santiago, Chile Máximo Bistrot, México City, Mexico Villanos en Bermudas, Bogotá, Colombia Esquina Mocotó, São Paulo, Brazil Laja, Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico La Docena Oyster Bar & Grill, Guadalajara, Mexico Aramburu, Buenos Aires, Argentina Tuju, São Paulo, Brazil Fiesta, Lima, Peru Amaz, Lima, Peru Crizia, Buenos Aires, Argentina Proper, Buenos Aires, Argentina Mishiguene, Buenos Aires, Argentina

For those looking for travel inspiration, it's worth noting that ten of the top 50 restaurants are located in Lima, Peru.