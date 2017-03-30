This Tool Promises To Help You Make the Perfectly-Iced Cake of Your Dreams

If you’ve ever tried frosting a cake yourself, you’re familiar with the struggle. By the time you’re done, there are likely bits of cake everywhere and frosting in your hair and on the carpet and in the ceiling fan.

We know there are plenty of mesmerizing Instagram videos and tutorials out there, but for most of us, a cleanly-frosted cake is a near impossibility. No matter how many times we read the word “crumb coat,” we never actually remember to, you know, actually make one before icing our hot, just-out-of-the-oven cake (whoops) with a plastic dinner knife.

That's where the ProFroster comes into play.

Apparently, it’s a frosting tool that allows you to get clean surfaces all around your cake, and it works on cakes up to 8 inches high. The assumption here, of course, is that if you’re making a cake higher than 8 inches, you are definitely a world-renowned pastry chef who does not need the help of a plastic frosting tool.

As for the rest of us, this thing’s bound to come in handy.

The handy gadget — the answer to all our frosting-laden prayers — comes to us from Three Little Cakes, a cake-decorating company based in San Francisco, who seem to really understand the marketing power of a cake-decorating video. They showcased the $25 tool’s capabilities in a video that’s since gone viral with nearly 340,000 views on Facebook at the time of this article’s publication. See for yourself:

If the tool works nearly as well on our slightly-shoddier homemade cakes as it does on the one in the video, we’ll be tickled pink. In the meantime, while we’re waiting for our own to arrive in the mail, maybe we’ll just invest in, you know, a real knife.