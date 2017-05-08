Tomorrow is Free Cone Day at Häagen-Dazs

It’s Monday, and as always, there’s not much we can do about that.

What we can do, though, is tell you that you’ve got something to look forward to at the end of this dreary day: Tuesday! It’s Free Cone Day at Häagen-Dazs. And as the weather gets warmer, there’s really no better excuse to stop by your local store and grab a scoop.

Here’s what you need to know: The beloved ice cream brand will be giving out the free cones on Tuesday afternoon, May 9, at participating stores throughout the country. It’s only a “kiddie scoop,” but, hey, it’s free, and you can always use the money you save to treat a friend. You do get a choice of ice cream or sorbet, and you can also choose whether you’d like your free scoop presented in a sugar cone, in a cake cone, or—for the messier eaters among us—opt for a cup. (And many, many napkins.)

Whatever combination of flavors and cone types you do decide to spring for, note that the free scoops will be available from 4 pm to 8 pm You can find out if your local store is participating by using the Häagen-Dazs store locator.

As is usually the case with promotions like these, Free Cone Day isn’t just about ice cream. This one is meant to spread awareness about the rapidly declining honeybee population, and customers will be asked to consider planting native, bee-friendly wildflowers in their towns. While the stores won’t directly provide seeds, all guests who show up tomorrow will be encouraged to research native plants to their region using The Xerces Society website. There’s also a section of the company’s website that lists which of their flavors they’ve deemed “bee-dependent,” including their mango sorbet, Rocky Road, strawberry, zesty lemon sorbet, and many more.

We’ll eat to that.