Tom Brady’s Next Book Will Feature Nutrition Tips

So, you want to eat like a five-time Super Bowl champion? Then it’s your year...that is, if you can handle a life without tomatoes.

That’s just one of the things New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will likely discuss in his upcoming book, “The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance.” According to a press release from publisher Simon & Schuster, which has acquired the rights, the 39-year-old’s second book (which appears to piggyback off of his first nutrition manual) is set to arrive this September.

Totaling in at 320 pages, it’s being touted as “oversized, heavily illustrated, revealing yet deeply practical.” (And yes, it’s true: Brady and his wife, model Gisele Bündchen, are known for their strict diet, which does not include tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, and other nightshades. They also don’t eat dairy products.)