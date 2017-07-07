Tom Brady’s Next Book Will Feature Nutrition Tips

So, you want to eat like a five-time Super Bowl champion? Then it’s your year...that is, if you can handle a life without tomatoes.

That’s just one of the things New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will likely discuss in his upcoming book, “The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance.” According to a press release from publisher Simon & Schuster, which has acquired the rights, the 39-year-old’s second book (which appears to piggyback off of his first nutrition manual) is set to arrive this September.

Totaling in at 320 pages, it’s being touted as “oversized, heavily illustrated, revealing yet deeply practical.” (And yes, it’s true: Brady and his wife, model Gisele Bündchen, are known for their strict diet, which does not include tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, and other nightshades. They also don’t eat dairy products.)

“Brady offers the principles behind pliability, which is at the heart of a new paradigm shift and movement toward a more natural, healthier way of exercising, training, and living—and one that challenges some commonly held assumptions around health and wellness,” the announcement continues. “...The TB12 Method also advocates for more effective approaches to strength training, hydration, nutrition, supplementation, cognitive fitness, recovery, and other lifestyle choices that dramatically decrease the risk of injury while amplifying and extending performance, as well as quality of life.”

“If you want a great case study about how the TB12 Method can transform an athlete—or anybody for that matter—it’s standing right in front of you,” Brady himself added in a statement about the $29.99 hardcover book.

Meanwhile, if you can’t wait to get your hands on a copy, you can always opt for the aforementioned $200 nutrition manual offered on Brady’s TB12 online store. Or you can spend $78 on 6 of the TB12 branded meals he’s created in partnership with meal delivery service Purple Carrot.

Or, you know, spend all your money on dairy products and tomatoes. We’ve a mind to do the same.