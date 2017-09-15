Tom Brady Drinks as Many as 25 Glasses of Water per Day

Tom Brady has an infamously strict diet—instituted in part by his supermodel wife Giselle, who enforces many of his healthy eating habits (although to be fair to him he’s an expert beer-chugger). In his new book The TB 12 Method, which will be released next Tuesday, Brady—probably the most famous quarterback in the NFL right now, if not one of the most famous athletes in all of sports—reveals more about his diet restrictions.

First of all, he gets up at 6 in the morning and drinks 20 ounces of water first thing—that’s just two and a half cups, but he can drink anywhere from 12 to 25 cups every day. He adds electrolytes to everything he drinks, including lemonade and smoothies. Another favorite drink? Protein shakes—he downs one at least four times per day, especially after working out.

Shockingly, “I never go long without snacking,” he writes in the book, according to the Boston Globe.

He’s not going to McDonald’s for fries though. His self-branded snacks cost—this is not a joke—$50 for a pack of nuts. For lunch, he has fish, and “lots of vegetables” of course. More of his favorite foods include “cold cuts, pineapples, and yogurt…[and] Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, and dandelion greens.”

Does Tom Brady consume...

Coffee?

"Never tried it."

Salt?

"A little bit."

Sugar?

"On occasion. A little bit."

Dairy?

Brady, all business, does not eat dessert, has never tried coffee, according to new an interview with CBS, and will not touch diary unless “it’s really good ice cream.” He only has “a little bit” of sugar and salt. That might sound like a slightly boring attitude toward food, but don’t feel bad for the guy; he’s won the five Super Bowl titles eating like this. Besides, he doesn’t feel bad about it himself.

“I enjoy how I eat, and what I eat, and never feel like I’m missing out,” he writes.

That's great for Brady, a über-athlete who uses his body as a championship-winning machine. But for us regular people? There's really no good reason to give up cheese.