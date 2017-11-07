A Toddler Takes Her First Steps In the Name of a French Fry

Many adults would admit that if you dangle the prospect of food in front of them, they’ll be motivated to do just about anything. But as this family video proves, our susceptibility to food begins at a very young age.

Coffee is arguably one of the most notable motivators to merely getting out of bed in the morning. And dinner can be, on the Friday nights you’re especially worn out, the fuel you need to meet up with your friends or even just get home to your PJs and your TV. In this video, a dad proves that food can also be pivotal to the first steps in our lives.

Relatively new dad Ben Hayman captured his daughter, Evie, taking her first steps with the aid of the most beloved of fried foods: french fries. In the one-minute video, you can watch on loop Evie’s attempt at not just grasping the lone fry—which Hayman holds out at a distance to his daughter—but taking the careful, necessary steps to reach it.

In the video, Hayman coaxes the toddler towards him and her face is nothing but pure determination to reach that golden, crispy reward. That resolve quickly evolves into excitement, however, when both Evie and dad realize that she has walked alone for the first time. Just try to stop your heart from swelling with joy after you hear Evie’s adorable laugh as she makes her way to win her french fry.

Evie is actually a twin, and her father Hayman, regularly posts about the one-year-old and her sister, Millie, on his dad-inspired Instagram account. Hayman has captured his young girls doing everything from sipping on their own warm bottles of milk to playfully interacting with each other after a very messy dinner.

From the videos, it’s clear that in the Hayman family, no distance or tiny stumble can stop them from achieving food-inspired greatness.