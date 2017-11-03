Dominique Ansel's Zero Gravity Cake Is Available for One Day Only in New York City

Today is the only day you can snag a slice of the special treat at the bakery's Soho location.

Elisabeth Sherman
November 03, 2017

Dominique Ansel’s beloved New York City bakery—home of the none other than the cronut—is getting a special visitor straight from Tokyo for one day only: the Zero Gravity Cake.

Our #Soho home is turning 6 years old on Friday, Nov 3rd and we have a little surprise planned for our line: we’ll be bringing our Zero Gravity Cakes all the way from Tokyo to NYC for just one day, starting from when we open in the morning. It’s a soft chiffon cake that’s so light and fluffy, it floats inside a balloon. Pop the balloon, then eat the cake! We’ve even brought special Japanese flour over from Tokyo in order for the cake to achieve that lighter-than-air texture. Hope you’ll visit our little Soho home to celebrate, and don’t forget we’ll also have all of our Paris-Brest pastries from LA, Tokyo, and London all weekend long too. Happy 6th Birthday, DAB. You’re old enough for 1st grade! #DABTurns6 #DominiqueAnselBakery #ZeroGravityCake

The Soho bakery turns six years old today, and to celebrate, the bakery announced on Instagram that from opening to close today, customers will be able to snag a slice of the creative cake, which is usually only available in the Tokyo location of Ansel’s bakery.

The “soft chiffon cake,” is so “light and fluffy,” that it floats inside a balloon—adding another celebratory element to the cake’s appearance at the shop. All you have to do is pop the balloon and eat the slice of cake inside—sorry, the balloon itself is not edible. Don’t worry about trying to catch it with your bare hands once the balloon pops; the cake itself is protected inside a small bag.

 According to its Instagram post, the bakery even brought over the Japanese flour used in the Tokyo location to give the cake its “lighter-than-air texture.”

There are still lines for cronuts outside the bakery every morning—which are a staple at the shop—so expect there to be a mad rush today to become one of the only people in New York City that has tried the Zero Gravity Cake.

If you aren’t one of those lucky people who gets a slice, there’s one other tasty treat that’s not native New York that you can try: For the rest of the weekend, Paris-Brest pastries from the Los Angles, Tokyo, and London bakeries—all specialized for the city where it’s made—will also be available. In Los Angeles, the pastry is topped with a stunning orange blossom, in Tokyo, it features matcha and thin slices of passion fruit, and in London, it’s decorated with a chocolate monocle and mustache. 

If you plan to stop by for either one, you might want to bring a book. It'll probably be a long wait. 

