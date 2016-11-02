Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

Cookie Monster Turns 47, Gets Flour Everywhere in YouTuber's Kitchen

Food & Wine: Cookie Monster Bakes Cookies

© Alexander Tamargo/WireImage
By Danica Lo Posted November 02, 2016

Take a look back at Cookie Monster's first childhood cookie memory.

Related

Happy Birthday, Cookie Monster! Sesame Street's longtime resident turns 47 today. In honor of Cookie's special day, he teamed up with YouTuber and Nerdy Nummies host Rosanna Pansino to, what else, bake some chocolate chip cookies. Besides getting some flour in his fur, attempting to sneak-eat chocolate chips, and navigating a dramatic vertigo incident with the electric hand mixer, Cookie's cooking segment went off without a hitch:

Cookie Monster isn't only adept with sweet treats in the kitchen—as evidenced by his 2009 PSA about eating a balanced diet.

To this end, Cookie and Pansino filmed a second cooking segment together for his birthday—making a slightly healthier snack of peanut butter and raisins on open-faced sandwiches. "You know they so delicious, me can eat this whole tray of them," Cookie says, adding, "It's a little sticky from the peanut butter."

If you want to see what Cookie Monster was like when he was just a wee little fur ball, check out this just-released video, where he takes a trip down memory lane and reminisces about the first time he tasted a cookie, back when he went by his given name, Sid.

"Me was just a mild mannered little kid," he says. "But then me mommy gave me something very new... so me took a bite and me felt kind of strange—delicious taste sensation, me knew me life was changed."

D'aww. Cookie Monster, never change.

Previous
5 Foolproof Thanksgiving Tips
Next
Is the World Headed for a Coffee Shortage?
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.