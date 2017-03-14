​NYC Is Getting a Booze-Infused Ice Cream Shop

You'll be to have your cocktail and eat it too.

Happy Hour just got a hell of a lot happier with the news that liquor-infused ice cream Tipsy Scoop will be opening its first retail store in NYC.

Founded three years ago by Melissa Tavss, Tipsy Scoops' line of alcoholic ice cream and sorbets have exclusively been sold to restaurants and specialty stores in the Northeast. Now, fans of the treat will be able to pull up a stool and nosh at an actual bar-inspired ice cream "barlour."

The new brick and mortar spot will be in the East Side neighborhood of Kips Bay, and will offer fifteen different flavors, along with boozy ice cream flights (so you can try up to four in one sitting), boozy ice cream cakes and boozy ice cream sandwiches. There will also be seasonal selections that are sure to capitalize on holiday trends like pumpkin spice and peppermint.

Current flavors include Spiked Hazelnut Coffee, Maple Bacon Bourbon, Tequila Mexican "Hot" Chocolate, Red Velvet Martini. There's even a Chocolate Stout and Pretzel combo for beer lovers.

Tavss’ idea for boozy ice cream came from her extensive marketing background in the liquor industry. Clients would continuously request that various liquors be incorporated into desserts and that's when the concept came to fruition. (It also helps that Tavss is the great-granddaughter of the former President of the Ice Cream Alliance of Great Britain). A year into starting the business, she was joined by former colleague Lyz Nardo to expand the brand and begin mass production.

While the store isn't slated to open until May, you can get your fix at Whole Foods and various other retailers. Just be sure to eat responsibly. Your body may have a difficult time juggling brain freeze with drunkenness (and that just sounds dangerous.)