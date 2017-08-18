Tina Fey Destroys a Sheet Cake in the Name of Self Care

If you’ve been feeling rattled by the current news cycle, Tina Fey knows the cure: Sheet cake.

In the wake of the unrest in Charlottesville, Va., the former 30 Rock star—and University of Virginia graduate—returned to the "Weekend Update" desk on Saturday Night Live. "It broke my heart to see these evil forces descend upon Charlottesville,” Fey told Colin Jost on Thursday night’s episode of Weekend Update: Summer Edition.

“I'm feeling sick because, you know, I have seen Raiders of the Lost Ark,” said Fey. “I wasn't confused by it. Nazis are always bad.”

Fey had an interesting coping strategy for handling the political and racial turmoil—eating. Not “a bowl of cherries and some ghost meat” as 30 Rock would suggest, but good old-fashioned sheet cake. Fey suggested that instead of protesting this weekend, or yelling at people on Twitter, people eat cake instead. "I would urge people this Saturday, instead of participating in the screaming matches and potential violence, find a local business you support—maybe a Jewish-run bakery or African-American-run bakery—and order a cake with the American flag on it,” she said, gesturing at a white-frosted cake decorated with the American flag that sat on the desk in front of her. “Just eat it," said Fey, as she dug into the cake.

Apparently, shoveling baked goods into your mouth is an important aspect of self-care during these tumultuous times. "Sheetcaking is a grassroots movement,” Fey told Jost as she gobbled down cake on air (a much more public display than her famous 30 Rock character Liz Lemon’s bathroom eating). “Most of the women I know have been doing it once a week since the election."

Of course, no matter how you feel about the state of the country right now, the great thing about sheet cake is that it works on any side of the political spectrum.