Thousands of Redditors Defend Eating at the Times Square Olive Garden

We all do it: You’re hungry; you’re lazy; you want to know exactly what you’re getting. It’s the recipe for dining at a chain restaurant. Maybe you even secretly love it? We all have a guilty favorite. But dining at “a” chain restaurant is different that dining at “the epitome” of a chain restaurant. And for many people, the chain restaurants located in Times Square exemplify that idea. You’re in one of the greatest food cities in the world and you decide to eat somewhere you could dine at literally anywhere else in the country and—to top it off—in the middle of New York’s most touristy area? Why?

Yesterday, that exact question came up on the site Reddit. “Redditors who have eaten at the Times Square Olive Garden, why?” the straightforward post asked, fittingly, in the Ask Reddit subreddit. As someone who lived in New York for eight years, I personally never ate there. (I was invited once!) However, my wife and I did dine at the Red Lobster in Times Square – in part because we wanted to see what it was like and in part because we were earnestly craving some Cheddar Bay Biscuits. So I kinda get why people might decide to pay way too much money (the Times Square outlets are typically more expensive than other locations) to dine on food without a proper New York City pedigree.

I had to read through a lot of comments, but eventually someone agreed with my “see what it’s like” logic. “I ate at the TGIF in Times Square at a friend's request,” wrote user cfmat. “His logic applies though - he wanted to see how the experience would be different in a massive city's iconic area. Kind of like going to McDonald's when you go to Asia, or whatever.” Sadly, his expedition yielded the same findings that mine did, “The result? Exactly the same, but busier and more expensive, and more disappointing as it meant we missed eating at some other local place instead.”