Those Stringy Things On Your Banana Actually Have a Name

"Phloem bundles." Never heard of 'em? Well, believe it or not, you've probably been dealing with them your entire life.

The bundles, as they're officially known, are those extra stringy bits you see when you peel a banana. You know, the pale, somewhat bitter strands that you can't quite seem to remove in one piece. While you may never have given them too much thought (besides the momentary annoyance), you might had at least a few hypotheses about the reason for their existence.

You've likely already realized, in those passing moments, that they're not part of the inner fruit flesh that you actually want to eat. They're a little too thick to fit in, and they separate on their own. But you've probably also come to the conclusion that they're not a part of the peel, either, since they're so much thinner and less rigid the yellow "husk" portion.