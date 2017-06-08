The Latest Dessert Craze At McDonald's Is Not On the Menu

The name "McDonald's" might be synonymous with burgers and fries, but the fast-food chain rarely disappoints when it comes to dessert, either (unless the McFlurry machine is down). Their latest sweet treat just might be the best yet.

It's got cookies. It's got ice cream. It's seasonal and perfect for summer, but it's also a classic combination that relies on a ubiquitous McDonald's menu item.

Surprisingly, this new dessert item wasn't actually thought up at McDonald's HQ. It's not on the chain's national menu, either. Nor is it on any regional menus.

Puzzled?

In true 21st-century fashion, the McFlurry Sandwich is a creation that was dreamed up by a fan, and then broadcast to McDonald's fans everywhere over—what else?—Twitter. You'll have to get a little crafty to throw the DIY dessert together, since it involves ordering and then deconstructing a few different menu items, but you'll likely be glad you did.

As Twitter user @nxthvniel_ explained in a tweet, he "got 'creative' with [his] hunger" when he decided to sandwich his Oreo McFlurry between two McDonald's chocolate chip cookies. And given the success of the tweet, which received over 19,000 retweets and 59,000 likes at the time of this article's posting, we're pretty sure he's not the only one who'll be enjoying the innovative dessert this summer.

Hundreds of Twitter users responded to his original tweet, lamenting their own lack of creativity. "Why haven't I ever thought of this," wrote user @TevinnJames, while @ozzy_apollo wrote, "I feel like you just discovered fire or [something]." @ayoreohead tweeted in bewilderment: "Like, it's Reallly [sic] been right there in plain sight this whole time."

Okay, so it's just an ice cream sandwich. But now that we think about it, why doesn't Mickey D's sell these things? Could this get onto the nationwide McDonald's menu sometime soon? If it gains enough traction online, there's always that possibility, though there is one obstacle in its path: Not every McDonald's restaurant sells the chocolate chip cookies.

Well, you can always bring your own.