13 New Food Emojis Are Coming Out This Year

There are currently 1,851 emojis available to convey your emotions without the use of words. A measly 62 of them are food-related. Sure, we have a taco now, an intricately detailed pot of paella, a chocolate doughnut covered in rainbow sprinkles, and two strips of bacon. But we need more.

Back in May, we predicted that there would be new food emojis coming to our phones, and it looks like we were right.

The Unicode Consortium, which creates these emojis, seems to understand your need for tiny cartoon foods that you can text your friends, and is here to remedy their lack of options: This year they’ll be releasing 56 new emojis, and blessedly, there will be 13 additions to the food catalogue.