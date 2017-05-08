Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

Thirsty Rats Blamed for the Disappearance of 900,000 Liters of Liquor

Food & Wine: Rats blamed for disappearing alcohol

Inga Kjer / Contributor / Getty Images 
By Elisabeth Sherman Posted May 08, 2017

No, it's not an alternative Ratatouille plot.

Related

Clever rodents or an elaborate cover up? Police in the Indian state of Bihar are claiming that rats broke into police evidence rooms containing 900,000 liters of seized liquor and drank it all. 

brightcove-video:5419358268001

Bihar banned the sale and consumption of alcohol last year, a measure officials said was aimed at reducing domestic violence, harassment and poverty. Since then, police have been hunting down and confiscating any alcohol left over since the law went into effect. They also arrested around 40,000 people who tried to hide their alcohol stash from the authorities. The rules regarding alcohol consumption are extremely strict: Anyone who found either selling or drinking liquor could face up to ten years in jail.  

Now, the stocks of alcohol kept by police as evidence have mysteriously disappeared. The police chief of Patna, the capital city of Bihar, has revealed that police inspectors claimed that rodents are responsible for the disappearance of the alcohol. How could they have accomplished such a feat? By nibbling through the caps, apparently. However, the BBC reports that many police officers rented private storage facilities for the booze, meaning they had ample opportunity to spirit some of it away for themselves.    

Since the tale of these enterprising, alcoholic rodents isn’t exactly believable, many of the police stations in the Bihar have been ordered to audit their liquor supply to make sure nothing else goes missing, and in accordance with the state’s new laws, the officers will be tested for alcohol use. 

But who knows. Maybe there’s some truth to this tale. After all, Syrian hamsters are well know for their ability to “hold their drink.”

Previous
How to Make a Chartreuse Slushy
Next
How Petrossian Invented a New Way to Grade Caviar
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.