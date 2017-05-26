These Ornate Melon Sculptures Are Ridiculously Gorgeous

These melon carvings are ridiculously gorgeous. They're the kind of sculptures that you could look at for ages on their own, without knowing what they're made of, and they'd still be super impressive. The fact that they're completely edible and made from something as unwieldy as melon just takes them from "these are awesome." to "it's hard to believe that a human made this with his own hands in real life."

The sculptures are created by Thai Instagram artist @krasinthusith. Not much about him is known to the internet, but his work speaks for itself. His works include gorgeous sculptures of dragons that will take you to another world, flowers that look so delicate that you'd be afraid to breathe on them, and more.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUZo7t3jUNG/?taken-by=krasinthusith งดงามอย่างที่หวัง😚 A post shared by ณรงค์ กระสินธุ์สิทธิ์ (@krasinthusith) on May 22, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

Some of his works are figurative, showing things like animals or plants. Others are purely abstract. Sometimes his sculptures are single, discrete pieces, like this squash-carved decorative bowl. Other times, they're entire scenes made from a variety of materials, like this gorgeous fish-, coral-, and, oddly enough, elephant-filled seascape.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPXj1cBhyD5/?taken-by=krasinthusith 😊😊😊 A post shared by ณรงค์ กระสินธุ์สิทธิ์ (@krasinthusith) on Jan 17, 2017 at 6:02am PST

He's sculpted adorable crabs out of pickled ginger. He's turned watermelon into a field of blooming flowers. He's made stunningly ornate bowls out of coconuts. One of his most mesmerizing sculptures is this melon-carved figure of a young, magical girl emerging from a leafy, flowery pod. That's some Narnia-level fantasy right there.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUhOGKADSQR/?taken-by=krasinthusith งามจับใจ😊😊😋 A post shared by ณรงค์ กระสินธุ์สิทธิ์ (@krasinthusith) on May 25, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

