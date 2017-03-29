Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

These Gorgeous "Brushstroke" Cakes Are Mesmerizing Instagram Users

Food & Wine: brushstroke feather cake

 © Kalabasa / Instagram
By Rebekah Lowin Posted March 29, 2017

We can't get enough.

One Russian bakery is turning heads and capturing hearts with its stunning “brushstroke cakes,” and once you get a glimpse of them, you’ll understand why.

Alongside its more classic dessert offerings, Moscow bakery Kalabasa’s Instagram showcases jaw-dropping cakes decorated with what look like 3-D brushstrokes. In reality, of course, there’s no paint involved; they’re made of chocolate and candy melts, presumably left to dry after being applied to wax paper with a pastry brush.

Related

brightcove-video:5376037177001

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BKNq_S5haUH

A touch of edible airbrushing, splatters of chocolate here and there, a bit of gold leaf, plus fresh fruit and flowers occasionally complete the over-the-top, art-inspired look — but we’re pretty sure none can compete with the unique, towering chocolate brushstrokes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSL2MpjBYnm

💫💫💫Невероятная цветовая гамма Шоколадных перьев и ещё более 50 сочетаний по тегу #kalabasa_feathers_cake //Мы открыты ежедневно по адресу Набережная Академика Туполева, 15к26 (м. Бауманская). Пн-пт: 11-20:00 Сб-вс: 11-21:00 // Забронировать сладости из магазина, уточнить наличие, забронировать торт целиком или заказать торт к определенной дате можно по телефонам: ☏ 7(926) 308-33-38 ☏ 7(926) 706-33-88 (только звонки!) ✎ пишите нам на kalabasa@kalabasa.ru ❃ ассортимент можно посмотреть ☞ Shop.kalabasa.ru ☞ Заказать торт

A post shared by 🎂 Торты на заказ, кондитерская (@kalabasa) on

Whether or not the designs are intended to look like brushstrokes, though, is up for debate. The bakery uses the hashtag #kalabasa_feathers_cake” and, according to a quick online translation of their captions, it's indeed true that they seem to have dubbed the fantastical pastries "painted chocolate feathers” cakes. But they do bear a striking resemblance to brushed paint.

There are tons of different colors used, too, from simple, complementary white and dark chocolates to a variety of earthy greens to spring pastels.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BNzPbnJhpa_

And the fun doesn’t stop at cakes: The bakery also throws the design on cupcakes — sometimes even showing a cake alongside matching cupcake counterparts on its Instagram feed.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BF4WQjghP6X/

Хорошего вечера, друзья! #kalabasa_feathers_cake

A post shared by 🎂 Торты на заказ, кондитерская (@kalabasa) on

It’s too bad Kalabasa is so far away. We might just have to figure out a way to DIY these fun cake accessories for ourselves. In the meantime, if you’re feeling inspired after browsing the bakery’s feed, you can explore our 10 best cake decorating tips here.

Previous
Bikini Models Eating Burgers Are a Thing of the Past at Carl’s Jr, Hardee’s
Next
You Can Get a Free Starbucks Gift Card if You Talk to Someone With Opposing Political Views
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.