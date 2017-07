These Chiffon Cakes Look Just Like Stuffed Animals

If chiffon cake isn’t already on your radar, get ready. It just might be headed for the pastry world pedestal long occupied by macarons and cupcakes—at least if Susanne Ng has anything to do with it.

The 37-year-old Singapore native bakes these chiffon cakes, which are a dessert similar to angel food cake, the only real difference being that chiffon cakes contain egg yolks, and angel food only contains egg whites. Her particular style of chiffon cake is so whimsical and “fluffy” looking, though, that they look more like stuffed animals than cakes at first glance. And at second glance. In fact, the baker’s confections are so impeccably designed, you could scroll through her entire Instagram and never know you’re looking at edible desserts.