These Countries Drink the Most Beer

Americans may love their beer—in fact, the majority of us say that beer is our alcoholic beverage of choice—but when it comes to who drinks the most beer in the world, that’s a contest that we just can’t seem to win. In fact, we aren’t even close.

According to the U.S. News and World Report, which analyzed the most recent data from the Japanese drink company Kirin, the Czech Republic actually drinks the most beer per person every year, around 37.6 gallons (what U.S. News converts to 241 standard 20-ounce beers per person)—a title they’ve held onto for 23 years in a row. To be fair, pilsner was first produced in Bohemia—now the Czech Republic—in 1842, so their people have an undeniably strong connection to beer.

You won’t be surprised to learn that Germany, home of Oktoberfest, and Austria tie for third place, but an unexpected country takes the second place title: the Seychelles, an archipelago of 115 islands off the coast of East Africa. Their high spot in the rankings might have to do with the fact that around 200,000 tourists pour into the country every year to visit their white sand beaches and snorkel along the nearby coral reefs.

Namibia, Poland, Ireland, Lithuania, Belize, and Romania make up the rest of the top ten list—meaning that the U.K. and the United States don't make the cut when it comes to the highest drinking rates per capita, which could be a good thing depending on how you feel about beer drinkers. However, China has the largest beer market in the world: In 2015, the country drank 25 billion liters of beer overall—about two times the amount Americans drank—according to data from Euromonitor International.

Can’t get out of the country to enjoy a beer with the most dedicated drinkers in the world? Food and Wine recently reported that adults in New Hampshire drink the most beer in America—about a pint a day on average. Looking for an even more inexpensive option? The cheapest state to buy a 24-pack is Michigan.

If you like to drink beer, you might want to try one of these locations for your next vacation. They clearly know how to enjoy a brew better than most people.