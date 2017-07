These Are the Tiniest Onion Rings We've Ever Seen

At this point, we know how much we love mini foods. Sure, you've got adorable little baked goods and mini drinks, but we've also seen foods so tiny that you can barely eat them taking over Instagram. This week, we have the latest in miniature foods: mini onion rings cooked in a mini kitchen. The video, titled MINI ONION RINGS!, is brought to us by tiny food superstar Walking with Giants (whom you may remember from some of their other tiny creations).

Here's the thing: when you make a bunch of little, tan-colored rings, and especially when milk is an ingredient, onion rings might not be the food that immediately comes to mind. These things look a lot like Cheerios or some other kind of oddly crunchy breakfast cereal. Granted, we can't imagine that putting a bunch of mini onion rings in a bowl with milk would make for a breakfast that was either tasty or at all effective at giving you the energy you need for the day.