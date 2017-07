These Are the Best National Ice Cream Day Deals

Forget summer solstice. We all know summer officially begins on Sunday, July 16: National Ice Cream Day. Why? Well, not only is it an entire day devoted to our the king of summer desserts, but many shops and restaurants around the country will be offering some pretty sweet promotions—and a few will be giving their cones out entirely free of charge. Below, we’re sharing the scoop on exactly where, when, and how to get your celebratory treat.

Carvel

You might want to bring a friend with you to Carvel if you visit one of their shops this Sunday. They’ll be offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on any size soft ice cream cone or cup (you choose the flavors). And in case that doesn’t already put you in a good mood, they’re also partnering with Save the Whales, a marine conservation charity, in honor of Fudgie the Whale's 40th birthday, and will donate a portion of the proceeds from the day to the organization.

Cumberland Farms

Two of the brands newest flavors—Chocolate Peppermint Palooza and Awesome Chocolate Amaretto Almond—will be discounted throughout the day, for $3 less per pint. And through September 5, you can also receive a free ice cream sandwich with your purchase of a 20-ounce Pepsi or Mountain Dew Spikes beverage.