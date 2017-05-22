There's a Secret Restaurant Hidden Inside the New York Stock Exchange

Hidden above the chaos of the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, there’s a restaurant you've probably never heard even heard about. It’s called 1792, and it’s so exclusive that it’s transcended the long waiting list typical to most high-end establishments. Instead, you actually have to be invited to eat there. The only people who can get a table? Employees of the NYSE, their invited clients, or a member of a company on their list.

The name of the restaurant is an ode to the history of the NYSE, which was established as part of the Buttonwood Agreement, signed that year – there’s even a mural of the event painted on the wall. There’s also a polished wood bar, grand piano, and rich leather brown seats and booths.

Its predecessor was called The Luncheon Club, another ultra-exclusive restaurant above the floor of the NYSE tailored to the business people and financiers the frequent the building, which opened in 1904. Although it shuttered in 2006, its menus from 1943 hang on the walls of 1792, and lists dishes like a split pea soup appetizer for 25 cents and a lobster salad for $1.25. For reference, a lobster roll at the popular seafood restaurant Luke’s Lobster costs $17 today.

There’s no menu available to look at online, but a representative for the restaurant told Business Insider that their popular dishes include the apple chicken salad and ribeye steak. There’s even avocado toast available for the breakfast crowd.

You’re not likely to see the inside of this beautiful and highly secretive restaurant, but its significance to the history of New York City makes it an interesting artifact none-the-less.