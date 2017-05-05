There's a New Mind of a Chef Season On the Way—And Danny Bowien's the Star

"Mind of a Chef" is back! Soon!

Unfortunately, we don’t have details on exactly when.

But we do know who. A super brief and somewhat bewildering trailer video for the sixth season of PBS’ award-winning docuseries “Mind of a Chef” clues us into the fact that it’ll feature Danny Bowien, the chef behind Mission Chinese, a trendy restaurant with locations in New York City and San Francisco. That’s about all the video reveals, though; the 22-second clip doesn’t give us details of when the next season will actually debut. But it does show Bowien riding his heart out to the beat of techno music at what appears to be SoulCycle.

Bowien is a 2013 James Beard Award winner known for his hipster style and creative food. In 2008, he also won the Pesto World Championship, which is precisely what you think it is: A global pesto-making competition held in Genoa every two years. Originally hailing from Oklahoma, Bowien met his match with the funky, experimental vibes of San Francisco, and now, his Mission Chinese Food restaurant there boasts huge lines of hungry patrons who line up for a chance to try his eclectic menu each day.

Past seasons of "Mind of a Chef" have featured the likes of Ludo Lefebvre, Gabrielle Hamilton, Magnus Nilsson, Ed Lee, David Kinch, Sean Brock, and David Chang, and the entire series is narrated by none other than Anthony Bourdain. He also serves as its executive producer. It's a self-proclaimed "intelligent show about cooking" that takes a look at what it's really like to live in a world driven by food. There are travel, art, science, and history elements, too, and the show's offbeat humor has also been a driving force behind its success.

If the brief trailer for Season 6 is any indication of the sort of humor the producers have in store this time, we’re in luck.