There's a Musical About Martha Stewart Coming to New York City This Summer

If you're not in New York City this summer, we suggest you book your flight as soon as possible, because in just a few months, the Big Apple will be home to a Martha Stewart musical. Yup, you heard that right. It's a musical about the life and times of the 75-year-old lifestyle maven, and it's so very aptly called "The Rise and Fall (and Rise) of Martha Stewart."

The whole production is the brainchild of actor and writer Ryan Raftery, who's actually written a bunch of other musicals about celebrity moguls as part of his "Titans of Media" series. Previously, he highlighted the likes of Andy Cohen and Anna Wintour. But while we haven't had the pleasure of seeing those, we're pretty sure nothing could get us more thrilled than the prospect of a Martha musical.