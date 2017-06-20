There's a Musical About Martha Stewart Coming to New York City This Summer

Now this is a good thing.

If you're not in New York City this summer, we suggest you book your flight as soon as possible, because in just a few months, the Big Apple will be home to a Martha Stewart musical. Yup, you heard that right. It's a musical about the life and times of the 75-year-old lifestyle maven, and it's so very aptly called "The Rise and Fall (and Rise) of Martha Stewart."

The whole production is the brainchild of actor and writer Ryan Raftery, who's actually written a bunch of other musicals about celebrity moguls as part of his "Titans of Media" series. Previously, he highlighted the likes of Andy Cohen and Anna Wintour. But while we haven't had the pleasure of seeing those, we're pretty sure nothing could get us more thrilled than the prospect of a Martha musical.

After all, Martha's life story is as interesting as it is well-styled. She began her career as a model and went on to work as a stockbroker (betcha didn't know that!) before beginning her ascent to the top of a lifestyle empire. And then, you know, there was the jail thing. But these days, Martha's back, befriending Snoop Dogg and putting her name on everything from meal kits to wine labels. There's a ton of material here.

"'The Rise and Fall (and Rise) of Martha Stewart' tells the fascinating story of the woman who changed the way we live our lives by daring us to try harder," reads the description of the show on the venue's website. "From her humble beginnings in Nutley, New Jersey to her empire-building years in Westport, Connecticut, to her highly-publicized stint in federal prison, this is a chronicle of epically blind ambition set to the music of artists as varied as Beyonce, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adele and Metallica."

Well, there's only one thing better than reading about a Martha musical, and that's buying tickets to one and actually getting to see it. The show will be performed for five nights beginning August 7 at Joe's Pub in New York City, and you can grab tickets here.

