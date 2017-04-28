Foster Farms Recalls Chicken Patties Due to Plastic Contamination

This has been a weird month for food. Some unsavory things have made it into our supply: Golf balls, for instance, may have contaminated frozen hash browns. Soylent, a popular meal replacement, turned out to contain dairy after boasting it was vegan. There was also some animal encroachment into our grocery store greens: One couple found a live scorpion in their salad. Someone else came across an entire dead bat in a box of mixed greens. We are now at the end of this trying month and you’d think we’d be getting some relief, but you’d be wrong: Foster Poultry Farms has recalled more than 130,000 pounds of their frozen ready to eat chicken patties, because some contained the ominous sounding “foreign materials.”

The patties in question were only shipped to stores in Washington, Utah, California, Alaska, and Arizona, so here’s what to look out for if you live in those states:

5-lb. bags containing 20 pieces of Foster Farms breaded chicken breast patties with rib meat with a Best By date of 02/15/18

That "foreign material" the patties are contaminated with is most likely just plastic, worrisome bacteria strain like E. coli or an object from an alien planet like it sounds. Foster Farms discovered the inedible material when they received complaints from three separate customers, who discovered chunks of some kind object in their patties. That unpleasant surprise turned out to be the kind of soft plastic that was meant to be part of the product’s packaging.

While buying and (ideally not) consuming a contaminated food might be cause for a panic, there are proper steps to take if you think you've purchased or eaten a recalled product.

Although this just is another in a long line of gross recalls lately, take it from us: Food is still good. We promise.