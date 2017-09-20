Coffee Flour Lets You Bake Coffee Into Your Breakfast

Coffee lovers rejoice--baked goods can now be made directly from your favorite drink. Launched in 2012 by CoffeeFlour, the company's eponymous product is made not from the coffee bean you grind up to drink each morning, but the cherry-like fruit it grows inside.

Normally, the coffee fruit is discarded after the beans (which are actually the fruit's seeds) are extracted, creating 46 billion pounds of waste a year, according to CoffeeFlour. If left to rot, the fruit waste can cause a host of problems with water supplies and soil systems, which CoffeeFlour hopes to help solve by, well, making it into flour.

A flour which, be warned, doesn't actually taste like coffee. The company advertises a flavor profile "similar to dried fruits" with "floral, citrus, and roasted fruit notes" it suggests using in recipes on its site for chocolate chip cookies, rye crackers, and gluten free chocolate olive oil cake. Just be careful to start slow, as CoffeeFlour recommends pairing it with another flour at first, so you can get acquainted with its "unique properties and behavior with other ingredients."

Andree_Nery / Getty Images

Less slow, CoffeeFlour hopes, will be the adoption of the new flour by coffee growers around the world. The company's introductory video positions CoffeeFlour as key to making the world of small-scale coffee farms and mills more sustainable, both by getting rid of waste, and creating an extra product to sell from what they already have.

CoffeeFlour has high aspirations for the gluten free-flour, touting more fiber per gram than whole grain wheat flour, more potassium than bananas, and more antioxidants than pomegranate, but can they make coffee fruit the new, sustainable wheat? If you've tried almond flour, hemp flour, and wine flour already, you can buy it online and decide for yourself.

"CoffeeFlour," 1 lb bag $9 at nuts.com