The New 'Great British Bake Off' — Everything We Know (So Far)

New episodes of the re-imagined Great British Bake Off are premiering in the UK this fall, but the run-up to the premiere has been dogged by controversy: After eight series with the BBC, the show is switching to Channel 4. Much-beloved Mary Berry won’t be following the show’s move, and neither will the previous hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc. That means an almost entirely new line-up will take on the show's venerable legacy – and fans of the show aren’t exactly sold on the changes. Here’s everything we know about the show so far:

A shocking departure:

Mary Berry – uncompromising, sometimes harsh, but always honest in her criticism and impressive with her baking expertise – heart of the Great British Bake Off, chose to step down as a judge after the program abandoned the BBC and switched to Channel 4, leaving her co-judge Paul Hollywood to carry on at the show’s new home. Channel Four bought the rights to the show for a reported £75 million.

A strange comedic twist:

Oddball comedian Noel Fielding is taking over hosting duties, along with sharp-witted QI (a panel game show once helmed by Stephen Fry) regular Sandi Toksvig. The announcement drew the ire of many of the show’s fans, who don’t see the self-proclaimed Goth as a good fit for the upbeat, wholesome baking extravaganza. British Twitter wondered how Fielding’s signature surrealist sense of humor might clash with Toksvig’s more straightforward comedic style. Would the two butt heads or would comedy magic blossom from their partnership? Opinions were mixed: