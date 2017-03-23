Someone Invented a Cloud That Rains Tequila

The Mona Lisa. The light bulb. Space travel. And now ... the tequila cloud.

It's the genius invention you never knew you needed, and now, it's here. The Mexico Tourism Board has teamed up with creative agency LAPIZ to create the tequila cloud. As in, a cloud that rains tequila.

We'll wait while you pick your jaws up from the floor.

Good? Ok. The intoxicating masterpiece is currently on display at an art gallery in Berlin, and it's meant to lure German tourists to the beaches of Mexico. If it rains in Berlin, the tequila cloud, which is synced up to local weather parents, will also "rain."

There are some downsides, though. For starters, the cloud isn't able to travel outside the gallery...because, in case you forgot, it's not a real cloud. Which means that unless you've suddenly found yourself in possession of a ticket overseas, it might be a while before you actually get to witness the floating miracle for yourself.

Second, the cloud doesn't so much "rain" as it does "emit a cloud-like mist." The LAPIZ team uses ultrasonic humidifiers to vibrate the tequila at a high frequency, transforming the alcohol into mist that's then shoved into a plastic container.

“The tequila was pushed into an invisible plastic structure where sprays of tequila mixed with the vapor formed the cloud,” Luciana Cani, the agency’s executive creative director, told The Huffington Post. “With the plastic, we created a base the vapor could form around. But the most important function of the plastic was to work as a condensation surface for the tequila mist.”

And if you don't have time to wait for the booze to rain down upon you like manna from the heavens, you can always just...use the spout beneath the cloud. Yes, it arguably defeats the purpose of the whole installment, but there's a spigot just below the cloud's container that'll pour out ready-to-drink tequila if you're in a hurry.

Let's just hope a magical idea like this one floats over to bars and nightclubs in the U.S. sometime soon.