Tennessee Created a Whiskey Trail for Your Next Boozy Vacation

When it comes to American whiskey, bourbon tends to get most of the love. And many people agree that the best (though not all!) bourbon comes from Kentucky.

But what about Tennessee whiskey? America’s best-selling whiskey, far and away, is from Tennessee (you may be acquainted with our friend Jack Daniel). But there are dozens of others, from stalwarts like George Dickel to newer brands like Corsair and Old Forge.

And last month, the Tennessee Distillers Guild, representing 25 distilleries, announced the launch of the Tennessee Whiskey Trail — encouraging eager drinkers to map out tours of the state one whiskey at a time, similarly to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail before it.