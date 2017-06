A Peek Inside Harajuku's Uber-Adorable Cat Cafe

Welcome to Harajuku’s MoCHA cat café. Inside you will find cats. Some are white, some are orange, some are striped. They are all adorable.

Cat cafés aren’t exactly new – they’ve been around since at least 2015 and have inspired more adventurous offshoots, like owl cafés – but the original genius concept continues to capture our attention.

In this particular outpost in Tokyo’s Harajuku neighborhood, you enter a narrow building overlooking the entrance to the Meiji Shrine, ascend a few floors, and enter a cramped hallway, where you must remove your shoes. There’s a minimum half an hour stay with a 600 yen ($6) entrance fee at the café – just enough time to enjoy a beverage and play with a borrowed pet.