10 Kate Spade Gifts for the Food Lover Who Appreciates the Finer Things

Just as the world is gearing up for Christmas, Kate Spade has released the most extravagant, most glittery, over-the-top, but absolutely perfect holiday item: A cross body bag in the shape of a champagne bucket, complete with little cubes of ice. It is covered in sparkly silver glitter, and the champagne bottle itself is pink and gold. Nothing—I actually cannot think of anything—says that you love to celebrate, not just the holidays, but any occasion, more than this bag.

If you know a fashionable food lover, who loves to add a little sparkle to her life in the form of a pair of classy champagne flukes, or maybe a case for her cards printed with champagne bottles, or even a simple polka-dot tea kettle, Kate Spade has everything you need. Its feminine designs add just a touch of glamour to the kitchen, or in the case of some of their purses and wallets, a burst of it. Help a friend or loved one deck out her kitchen in all things Kate Spade, right down to her oven mitt and her salt and pepper shaker. Even her Tupperware can get a fancy upgrade from Kate Spade.

Here are ten food-themed gifts to give your most fashionable friend this holiday season:

Courtesy of Kate Spade

Finer Things champagne bucket crossbody, $358 on katespade.com

Courtesy of Kate Spade

Wedding Belles wedding cake bag, $398 on katespade.com

Courtesy of Kate Spade

Deco dot tea kettle, $50 on katespade.com

Courtesy of Kate Spade

Cake plate, $50 on katespade.com

Courtesy of Kate Spade

Charloette Street With a Twist salt and pepper shaker, $30 on katespade.com

Courtesy of Kate Spade

Champagne Celebration 3 piece set, $35 on katespade.com

Courtesy of Kate Spade

On the Go Pretty Pantry lunch box, $25 on katespade.com

Courtesy of Kate Spade

Finer Things card holder, $50 on katespade.com

Courtesy of Kate Spade

Shine Sparkle stemless flutes, $50 on katespade.com

Courtesy of Kate Spade

Finer Things caviar coin purse, $98 on katespade.com