10 Items to Help You Stay Healthy in the New Year

You’ve probably joked with friends or family before about how difficult New Year’s resolutions are to keep. You might want to get in shape, or just try to pick up some healthier eating habits in 2018. That’s completely reasonable, but work, relationships, and the general demands of life often get in the way. Maybe it shouldn’t be so hard to keep up with our resolutions, but alas, it is. Thankfully, there are a few simple things that can make the process simpler, and less time consuming and stressful for you. From a single-serving blender in which you can whip up a fruit-filled smoothie, to a reusable bag that keeps your produce fresh for longer (meaning you’ll actually have time to eat it), and even a couple simple snacks that pack a nutritional punch, these are my picks for the ten things that might help you live healthy in the New Year.

A classic, reliable, durable water bottle, which has been a staple in my home since I was in high school.

Nalgene Tritan 16oz Wide Mouth BPA-Free Water Bottle, from $3 on amazon.com

This single serving NutriBullet blender is the #1 seller in countertop blenders on Amazon. Not only is it portable, but you can drink your concoction straight out of the plastic attachment after you’re done blending.

NutriBullet 12-Piece High-Speed Blender, $70 on amazon.com

Add more steamed vegetables and fish into your diet with this compact, five-quart food steamer. It’s double-tiered so you can steam multiple dishes at once, and includes an automatic timer.

Oster 5-Quart Food Steamer, $19 on amazon.com

Green tea might help curb your appetite and prevent acne, while other herbal teas have been shown to improve memory.

Yoassi Extra Fine Tea Infuser, $9 on amazon.com

This one might help you save money, too. Juice your own produce at home to give your wallet a break from the expensive health food store, and to give yourself an extra dose of vitamins in between full meals.

Breville Compact Juice Fountain, $100 on amazon.com

Give your produce a new lease on life with these storage bags, which help keep everything from leafy greens to carrots fresher longer.

Reusable produce bags cotton, set of 7, $15 on amazon.com

If you love to bake, you might consider swapping out traditional sugar for this organic coconut sugar in your recipes. All your questions about this sugar-alternative answered here.

Wholesome Sweeteners Organic Coconut Palm Sugar, 16-ounce bag, $4 on amazon.com

I have a sweet tooth, so one of my go-to snacks during the workweek is Larabars. They usually contain only three ingredients—dates, coconut oil, and at least one type of nut, like almonds. Packed with fiber, dates may also help lower your risk of heart attack and unlike other sugars, eating them won’t raise your blood sugar.

Larabar Coconut Cream Pie, 16-count, $16 on amazon.com

Eating nuts is an easy to get more protein into your diet. If you don’t like eating them by the handful, spreading a dollop of nut butter on a piece of toast for breakfast or for a quick snack before lunch will do the trick. I like Justin’s Almond Butter myself.

Justin’s Honey Almond Butter, 16-ounce, $5 on amazon.com

There is always hummus in my fridge. Beans are an inexpensive source of protein, contain fiber, iron, and can help lower cholesterol, but they aren’t always easy or tasty to integrate into your diet. Enter hummus, the always popular, super simple, reliably delicious way to get your daily serving of beans. Perfect with a side of carrots or crisp bell pepper.

Whole Foods Market, Original Hummus, 16-ounce, $4 on amazon.com