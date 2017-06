Teens Try to Pass Off Pancake Mix as $27,000 Worth of Cocaine

If you feel like you paid too much for pancakes during last Sunday’s fancy brunch, hey, at least it didn’t cost you $27,000. That’s how much police say two teenagers in the Chicago suburb of Elgin were charging for a kilo of pancake mix they were trying to pass off as cocaine. Throw in some blueberries and you got a deal.

According to police, the pancake mix incident was the fourth and final transaction during a months-long investigation during which the suspects allegedly sold increasingly large amounts of cocaine – or in lieu of that, baking products – to undercover officers. For the final deal, officers had requested to buy a kilogram of the drug at a price of $27,000, but police say what the two suspects “attempted to deliver was determined to be a box of pancake mix wrapped to look like a large quantity of drugs,” according to NBC Chicago. The suspects – one 18-year-old and one 19-year-old – were charged with multiple felonies and are currently being held on $200,000 and $20,000 bond respectively. That kind of money could buy a lot of hotcakes.

The humor in the fact that the final deal contained nothing but pancake mix was not lost on the authorities, who included a pun-filled statement in announcing the arrests. “This complex case involved a mix of many divisions within Elgin PD which is always a recipe for success,” said Chief Jeffrey Swoboda. “On a serious investigation like this, we will never short stack our efforts.”