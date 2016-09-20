Search form
Advanced Search
Latest
  1. Home
  2. News

Teens More Likely to Eat Healthy If They Think It's Rebellious

Food & Wine: Rebellious Teens Healthy Diets

© Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images
By Gillie Houston Posted September 20, 2016

"We framed healthy eating as a way to 'stick it to the man,'" said one researcher.

Parents have been trying to get kids to eat better for years. Now, a study suggests that the answer could lie in your teen's rebellious attitude. In a new report published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a team has analyzed how adolescent angst can be used to motivate healthier eating.

Related

According to researcher Christopher J. Bryan of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business (and every parent ever), most young teens are prone to acting against authority figures and exhibit an above-average sensitivity level to injustice. So they set out to see if they could coerce teens into eating better by portraying better food choices as acts of rebellion. "Our goal here was to portray healthy eating as a way to take a stand against injustice—to stand up for vulnerable people who lack the ability to protect themselves," Bryan tells Medical News Today.

To do this, the research team simply educated a eigth grades on how big food companies manipulate people into eating badly—by maximizing the addictiveness of junk food and marketing to young children and low-income populations. According to Bryan, "We framed healthy eating as a way to 'stick it to the man'—we cast the executives behind food marketing as controlling adult authority figures and framed the avoidance of junk food as a way to rebel against their control."

Following the discussion, the teens' eating choices were monitored. The researchers found that in the aftermath of their discussion, the middleschoolers were seven percent more likely to choose water over sugary beverages, and 11 percent more likely to pick a healthy snack over an unhealthy one.

Bryan hopes that this encouraging data could play an important role in getting young people to make more healthful choices going forward, and hopes more schools and parents will take up an anti-big food stance.

Previous
There Is Absolutely No Reason to Even Consider Eating Reduced-Fat Cheese, Says Science
Next
How a Colorado Farm Is Helping Refugees
The Dish
Receive delicious recipes and smart wine advice 4x per week in this e-newsletter.
The Wine List Weekly pairing plus best bottles to buy.
F&W Daily One sensational dish served fresh every day.


Sponsored Stories
powered by ZergNet

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 
All products and services featured are selected by our editors. Food & Wine may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
© 2017 Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. All rights reserved.
View Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Your California Privacy Rights. Ad Choices.
Users of this site agree to be bound by the Website Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
foodandwine.com is part of the Time Inc. Food Collection and the MyRecipes Network.