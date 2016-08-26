Taylor Swift Makes Huge Donation to Louisiana Food Bank

The $50,000 donation is part of $1 million Swift has vowed to give towards relief efforts in the Southern state.

Following the devastating floods that recently swept through Louisiana, damaging thousands of businesses and homes and displacing many, a number of celebrity do-gooders are stepping up to aid in the effort. The most visible: Taylor Swift, who has made hefty donations to multiple Louisiana-based charities.

After six trillion gallons of rain hit Louisiana in mid August—the worst natural disaster in the United States since Hurricane Sandy, according to the Red Cross—Swift vowed to donate $1 million towards relief efforts in the Southern state. "We began the 1989 world tour in Louisiana, and the wonderful fans there made us feel completely at home," Swift said in a statement to the Associated Press about the donation. "The fact that so many people in Louisiana have been forced out of their own homes this week is heartbreaking."

Today, one of the first contributions went to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, which posted their thanks for $50,000 on their Instagram." In the post the food bank, which had to move to a temporary location after their facility was flooded, wrote: "The #laflood destroyed our warehouse but we are going to shake it off," referencing Swift's popular song.

Another reported Swift donation went to the Salvation Army, who sent out a tweet Thursday, saying: "Thank you @taylorswift13 for helping us serve the #LouisianaFlood survivors by donating to our relief efforts! #DoingTheMostGood." While Swift's other contributions have yet to be reported, it looks like the singer is on the way to her million dollar charitable goal.

To donate, or learn more about the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, visit their website.

