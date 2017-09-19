Every Menu From the James Beard Foundation Taste America Tour [Video]

On September 22, the James Beard Foundation launches its Taste America culinary tour. Ten James Beard Award-winning chefs will stop by ten different cities—Kansas City, Boston, and Philadelphia among them—for a night of once-in-a-lifetime customized meals. Hugh Acheson will be cooking in San Francisco in October, Daniel Boulud will be stopping by Boston in November, and many more of the most accomplished and renowned chefs in America will be setting up shop in a city they usually don't cook in to collaborate with local chefs.

Here is a preview of every dish that will be served on the Taste America tour. Tickets for most cities are still available. Click on the link for your city to purchase tickets.

Phoenix – Taste America All Star: Traci Des Jardins (September 22, 2017)

Mountain Shadows Resort – 5445 E Lincoln Dr, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Kabocha Squash Raviolo with Matsutake Mushrooms and Carrot, Ginger, and Coconut Velouté (Created by host chef Charles Wiley)

Fish ‘n Chips Nanbanzuke with Fried Karei Bone, Potato Starch–Fried Cod, and Orange Juice–Soy Vinaigrette Marinade (Created by Local Star Nobuo Fukuda)

Flatiron Steak with Radish, Beef Tendon, and Country Miso Bordelaise (created by Traci Des Jardins)

Dessert reception:

Layered Chocolate Custard–Coconut Macaroon Torte (Created by Tammie Coe)

Honey Chiffon Cake with Cinnamon Tres Leches Whipped Mascarpone, and Honeycomb Candy (Created by Tammie Coe)

Spiced Chocolate Layer Cake with Zak’s Madagascar Chocolate Crémeux, Black Cocoa Crumble, Black Currant Coulis, and Hazelnut Praline Butter (Created by Country Velador)

Cilantro–Strawberry Ice Cream with Jalapeño Tabasco, Spiced White Chocolate Fudge and Churro (Created by Country Velador)

Fig Ice Cream Sandwich (Created by Cassie Weisz)

Los Angeles – Taste America All Star: Barbara Lynch (October 6, 2017)

Vibiana, 214 South Main Street, Los Angeles, CA 90023

Menu forthcoming

New Orleans – Taste America All Star: Rocco Dispirito (October 6, 2017)

Royal Sonesta New Orleans, 300 Bourbon Street New Orleans, LA 70130

Cold-Smoked Yellowfin Tuna with Tonnato, Housemade Worcestershire, Watercress, and Shrimp Cracklings (Cceated by host chefs John Folse and Rick Tramonto)

Roasted Cobia Bourride with Hazelnut Pistou and Lemon (created by local chef Rebecca Wilcomb)

Veal Saltimbocca with Polenta, Radicchio, and Balsamic (created by Rocco Dispirito)

Dessert: 175th Anniversary Baked Alaska (created by Michael Regua)

Philadelphia – Taste America All Star: Marc Murphy (October 13, 2017)

Museum of the American Revolution, 101 South 3rd Street Philadelphia, PA 19106

Charred Octopus with Smoked Fingerling Potatoes, Preserved Lemon, Guanciale, and Shellfish Vinaigrette (created by host chef Jean-Marie Lacroix)

Heart of Romaine with Figs, Grafton Village Cheese Aged Cheddar, and Buttermilk Vinaigrette (created by local chef Greg Vernick)

Braised Beef Short Ribs with Otto File Polenta, Broccoli Rabe, and Wild Mushrooms (created by Marc Murphy)

Dessert: All the Apples Strudel with Crab Apple Marmalade and Crème Fraîche Ice Cream (created by Pat O’Malley)

Seattle – Taste of America All Star: Ashley Christensen (October 13, 2017)

Fairmont Olympic Hotel, 411 University Street Seattle, WA 98101

Newaukum Valley Farm Baby Beets with Humboldt Fog Goat Cheese, Red Ribbon Sorrel, Sunflower, Quinoa Granola, and Noble Vinegar (created by host chef Paul Shewchuk)

Maldives Tuna with The King of Boletes Mushroom and Caramelized Butter (created by local chef Matt Dillon)

Dessert: Chocolate with Tobacco, Walnuts, and Caramel (created by Baruch Ellsworth)

Chicago – Taste America All Star: Michael Voltaggio (October 27, 2017)

Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel, Chicago 221 N. Columbus Drive Chicago, IL 60601

Wood-Roasted Heirloom Carrots with Burnt Bread Mole, Almond Milk Sauce, and Puffed Amaranth (created by host chef Frank Mnuk)

Seared Diver Scallop with Jamaican Jerk Spice, Guanciale, Pink Lady Apples, Crispy Rice, and Pigeon Peas (created by local chef Stephanie Izard)

Wagyu Beef Short Rib with Carrots, Red Wine, Toasted Shallots, Tofu Mustard, Puffed Beef Tendon (created by Michael Voltaggio)

Dessert: Buckwheat Graham Cracker with Kabocha Squash Mousse, Pecan–Caramel Streusel, and Spiced Chantilly (created by Mari Katsumura)

San Francisco – Taste America All Star: Hugh Acheson (October 27, 2017)

Fairmont San Francisco, 950 Mason Street San Francisco, CA 94108

Liberty Farms Duck with Yuba Noodles, Enoki Mushrooms, and Smoked Vinegar Broth (created by local chef Stuart Brioza)

Fall Vegetable Salad with Pickled Shrimp, Crisped Wheat-Berries, and Uni Boiled Dressing (created by Hugh Acheson)

Grilled Snake River Farms Wagyu Beef New York Strip Steak with Stewed Wheat-Berries and Chestnuts; Broccoli Leaf Kimchi; Charred Leeks; and Beef Fat Vinaigrette (created by Hugh Acheson)

Dessert: Boca Negra Cake with Candied Ginger Cream and Huckleberries (created by Nicole Krasinski)

Austin – Taste of America All Star: Ludo Lefebvre (November 3, 2017)

W Hotel Austin, 200 Lavaca Street Austin, TX 78701

Shima Aji with King Trumpet Mushroom, Yuzu Kosho, and White Ponzu (created by local chef Tyson Cole)

Nantucket Bay Scallops with Tandoori Tuile, Sesame, and Cauliflower (created by Ludo Lefebvre)

Roasted Liberty Duck Apicius with Pears, Pecan, and Endive (created by Ludo Lefebvre)

Dessert: Parmigiano-Reggiano Mousse with Poached Quince, Candied Buckwheat, Thyme, Ginger, and Bee Pollen (created by Laura Sawicki)

Boston – Taste of America All Star: Daniel Boulud (November 3, 2017)

Taj Boston 15 Arlington Street Boston, MA 02116

Tom Yum Consommé with Prawn Dumplings, Lemongrass, Oyster Leaf, and Makrut Lime Leaves (created by local chef Karen Akunowicz)

Homard en Gelée with Purple Potato, Leek, Root Vegetables, Crème Fraîche, and Fines Herbes (created by Daniel Boulud)

Coq au Vin with Carrot Confit, Lardons, Trumpet Royale Mushroom, and Watercress (created by Daniel Boulud)

Dessert: Quince Dolma with Roasted Quince, White Chocolate Labneh, and Pistachio Kanafeh (created by Maura Kilpatrick)

Kansas City – Taste of America All Star: Tony Mantuano (November 10, 2017)

The Nelson–Atkins Museum of Art, 4525 Oak Street Kansas City, MO 64111