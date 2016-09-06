Taco Truck Overwhelmed by Demand at Trump Rally

People against the proliferation of tacos might want to consider voting for Donald Trump this November. Last week, Latinos For Trump founder Marco Gutierrez threatened that a failure to elect the GOP candidate this November will lead to the magical appearance of delicious tacos...everywhere. "If you don't do something about it, you're going to have taco trucks [on] every corner," Gutierrez said on MSNBC. (Can someone please explain to us how this could possibly be a bad thing? Is this about alternate side of the street parking?)

On the heels of this taco fear mongering, the hashtag #TacoTrucksOnEveryCorner started trending on Twitter. And, perhaps to make a point, Nancy Paz, a Mexican immigrant who owns the Tacos El Caballo food truck parks her four-wheeler-of-happiness near the church where Donald Trump made an appearance over the weekend.

Result? "The truck did brisk business this morning—so much so that a form of surge pricing kicked in, raising the price for a steak, pork, or chicken taco from $1.50 to $2.50," Michigan Public Radio's Rick Pluta said, though NPR clarifies it's unclear who the clientele were—Trump's supporters or Trump protesters.

Elsewhere, taco truck owners aren't taking the candidate's stance against their livelihoods sitting down. "It's infuriating—I'm not going to lie," Denver's Mestizo's Food Truck owner Jose Luis Gonzalez Jr. told the local NBC affiliate. "You know it does bring out that anger out of you. [Gutierrez's words] only fuels the hate and the bad stigma that people already have for Latinos." Taking a stance, Gonzalez has decided to park his truck directly outside Trump's Denver headquarters.